TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 7, 2020
_____
331 FPUS54 KMAF 080824
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
324 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-082145-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
324 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and much cooler with
lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler with
highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ082-082145-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
324 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly
in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ282-082145-
Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon
324 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the
morning. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ047-048-051>053-082145-
Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
324 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with
highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,
increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20
percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs
around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly
in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ075-082145-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
324 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the
morning. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ063-068>070-082145-
Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
324 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in
the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly
in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ281-082145-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
324 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs around 80. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ059-060-067-082145-
Loving-Winkler-Ward-
Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans
324 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with lows in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ274-082145-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
324 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-082145-
Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-
Dawson-Andrews-
Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,
Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews
324 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020 /224 AM MDT Tue Sep 8 2020/
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the evening. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid to upper
50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper
40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ279-082145-
Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
324 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper
50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ273-082145-
Eastern Culberson County-
324 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Windy and much cooler with
lows around 50. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows
in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ276-082145-
Marfa Plateau-
Including the city of Marfa
324 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s to lower
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ278-082145-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
324 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler with
lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid
50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ275-082145-
Chinati Mountains-
324 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ272-082145-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
324 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with lows in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy and not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows
in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing
to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ280-082145-
Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
324 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ277-082145-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
324 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler with lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ271-082145-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
224 AM MDT Tue Sep 8 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Windy with highs in the
upper 80s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Very windy and much cooler
with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 25 to 50 mph with
gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very windy and much cooler with highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 25 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Very windy with
lows around 50. Northeast winds 25 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60
mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Very windy with highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing
to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ270-082145-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
224 AM MDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in
the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Windy and much cooler with
lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 50 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy and much cooler with highs around 50.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing
to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing
to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
_____
