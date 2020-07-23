TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

237 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

TXZ061-062-240000-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

237 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ045-046-050-051-240000-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

237 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ047-048-052-053-240000-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

237 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

NMZ033-034-240000-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

137 AM MDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ270-240000-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

137 AM MDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ271-240000-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

137 AM MDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ272-240000-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

237 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ273-240000-

Eastern Culberson County-

237 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ274-240000-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

237 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ075-240000-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

237 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ082-240000-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

237 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ278-240000-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

237 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ277-240000-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

237 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ276-240000-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

237 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ275-240000-

Chinati Mountains-

237 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ279-240000-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

237 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ282-240000-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

237 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ280-240000-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

237 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ281-240000-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

237 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

