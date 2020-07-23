TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020
_____
672 FPUS54 KMAF 230737
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
237 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-240000-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
237 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ045-046-050-051-240000-
Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-
Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton
237 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ047-048-052-053-240000-
Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
237 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.
Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
NMZ033-034-240000-
Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-
Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal
137 AM MDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ270-240000-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
137 AM MDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ271-240000-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
137 AM MDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ272-240000-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
237 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ273-240000-
Eastern Culberson County-
237 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ274-240000-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
237 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ075-240000-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
237 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ082-240000-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
237 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ278-240000-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
237 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ277-240000-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
237 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ276-240000-
Marfa Plateau-
Including the city of Marfa
237 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ275-240000-
Chinati Mountains-
237 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ279-240000-
Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
237 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ282-240000-
Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon
237 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ280-240000-
Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
237 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ281-240000-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
237 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather