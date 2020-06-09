TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 8, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
NMZ029-033-034-092130-
Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-
Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal
141 AM MDT Tue Jun 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy blowing dust this morning. Sunny. Very windy and
not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ046-050-051-092130-
Dawson-Andrews-Martin-
Including the cities of Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton
241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy blowing dust this morning. Sunny, breezy and not
as warm with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ047-048-052-053-092130-
Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy blowing dust this morning. Sunny, breezy and not
as warm with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ061-062-068-092130-
Ector-Midland-Crane-
Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane
241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy blowing dust this morning. Sunny, breezy and not
as warm with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ063-069-070-092130-
Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower
90s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ059-060-067-092130-
Loving-Winkler-Ward-
Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans
241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower
90s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
TXZ075-092130-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower
90s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ082-092130-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ274-092130-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to
20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
TXZ273-092130-
Eastern Culberson County-
241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ271-092130-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
141 AM MDT Tue Jun 9 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northeast
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower
60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ270-092130-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
141 AM MDT Tue Jun 9 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 40 to 50 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower
60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Breezy with lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ272-092130-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 90. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ278-092130-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ277-092130-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ276-092130-
Marfa Plateau-
Including the city of Marfa
241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ275-092130-
Chinati Mountains-
241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ279-092130-
Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ282-092130-
Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon
241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as warm with lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103.
TXZ280-092130-
Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ281-092130-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
TXZ045-092130-
Gaines-
Including the city of Seminole
241 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy blowing dust this morning. Sunny. Very windy and
not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
