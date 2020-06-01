TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 31, 2020

286 FPUS54 KMAF 010716

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

216 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-012130-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

116 AM MDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-012130-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

216 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-012130-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

216 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ061-062-068-012130-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

216 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-012130-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

216 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-012130-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

216 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ075-012130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

216 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ082-012130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

216 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ274-012130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

216 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ273-012130-

Eastern Culberson County-

216 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ271-012130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

116 AM MDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ270-012130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

116 AM MDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ272-012130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

216 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ278-012130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

216 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ277-012130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

216 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ276-012130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

216 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ275-012130-

Chinati Mountains-

216 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ279-012130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

216 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ282-012130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

216 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ280-012130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

216 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ281-012130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

216 AM CDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

