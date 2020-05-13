TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 13, 2020

443 FPUS54 KMAF 131921

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

221 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-141015-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

121 PM MDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ045-046-050-051-141015-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

221 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with large hail and

damaging winds. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ047-048-052-053-141015-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

221 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with large hail and damaging winds.

Windy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25

mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ061-062-068-141015-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

221 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with large hail and

damaging winds. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. More humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ063-069-070-141015-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

221 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with large hail and damaging winds.

Windy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ059-060-067-141015-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

221 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows around 60.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ075-141015-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

221 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with large hail and

damaging winds. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ082-141015-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

221 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with large hail and

damaging winds. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20

mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ274-141015-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

221 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ273-141015-

Eastern Culberson County-

221 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ271-141015-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

121 PM MDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ270-141015-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

121 PM MDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the upper 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 60. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ272-141015-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

221 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ278-141015-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

221 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ277-141015-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

221 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ276-141015-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

221 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ275-141015-

Chinati Mountains-

221 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ279-141015-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

221 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with large hail and

damaging winds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ282-141015-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

221 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with large hail and

damaging winds. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ280-141015-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

221 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ281-141015-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

221 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

