TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 17, 2020
_____
425 FPUS54 KMAF 180805
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecast Product for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
305 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-182200-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
305 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in
the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ082-182200-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
305 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.
Less humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as
warm with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ282-182200-
Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon
305 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around
5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90.
$$
TXZ047-048-051>053-182200-
Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
305 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds and heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms
may be severe with heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows
around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ075-182200-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
305 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ063-068>070-182200-
Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
305 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ281-182200-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
305 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ059-060-067-182200-
Loving-Winkler-Ward-
Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans
305 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to west
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in
the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ274-182200-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
305 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 50.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-182200-
Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-
Dawson-Andrews-
Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,
Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews
305 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020 /205 AM MDT Wed Mar 18 2020/
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy
rainfall. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the
upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ279-182200-
Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
305 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ273-182200-
Eastern Culberson County-
305 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.
Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower
40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ276-182200-
Marfa Plateau-
Including the city of Marfa
305 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ278-182200-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
305 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ275-182200-
Chinati Mountains-
305 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ272-182200-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
305 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 55 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ280-182200-
Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
305 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ277-182200-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
305 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ271-182200-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
205 AM MDT Wed Mar 18 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into
the mid 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.
Very windy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 25 to
35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 55 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 25 to 45 mph, increasing to 40 to 50 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 65 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper
30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather