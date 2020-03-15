TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 14, 2020

777 FPUS54 KMAF 150839

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

339 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-152115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

339 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-152115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

339 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-152115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

339 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Near steady

temperature around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

NMZ033-034-152115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

239 AM MDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ270-152115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

239 AM MDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with

lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ271-152115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

239 AM MDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with

lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ272-152115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

339 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ273-152115-

Eastern Culberson County-

339 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ274-152115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

339 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ075-152115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

339 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ082-152115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

339 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ278-152115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

339 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ277-152115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

339 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ276-152115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

339 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ275-152115-

Chinati Mountains-

339 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ279-152115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

339 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ282-152115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

339 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around

80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ280-152115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

339 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ281-152115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

339 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

