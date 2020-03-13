TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 12, 2020
145 FPUS54 KMAF 130901
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecast Product for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
401 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-132130-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
401 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs
around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Near steady
temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Showers
and thunderstorms likely. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
TXZ045-046-050-051-132130-
Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-
Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton
401 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in
the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Showers
and thunderstorms likely. Much warmer with highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
TXZ047-048-052-053-132130-
Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
401 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Warmer with highs around 70.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
NMZ033-034-132130-
Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-
Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal
301 AM MDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler with highs in
the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ270-132130-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
301 AM MDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Windy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ271-132130-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
301 AM MDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Windy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ272-132130-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
401 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ273-132130-
Eastern Culberson County-
401 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ274-132130-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
401 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much warmer with highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ075-132130-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
401 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not
as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ082-132130-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
401 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer with highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ278-132130-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
401 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ277-132130-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
401 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ276-132130-
Marfa Plateau-
Including the city of Marfa
401 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ275-132130-
Chinati Mountains-
401 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ279-132130-
Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
401 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ282-132130-
Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon
401 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ280-132130-
Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
401 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ281-132130-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
401 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
