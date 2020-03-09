TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 8, 2020
184 FPUS54 KMAF 090845
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecast Product for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
345 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-092115-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
345 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning. Warmer
with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ082-092115-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
345 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Much
warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ282-092115-
Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon
345 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. East
winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ047-048-051>053-092115-
Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
345 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then
mostly sunny this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid
70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ075-092115-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
345 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Warmer
with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ063-068>070-092115-
Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
345 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Much
warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ281-092115-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
345 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest
this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ059-060-067-092115-
Loving-Winkler-Ward-
Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans
345 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ274-092115-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
345 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-092115-
Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-
Dawson-Andrews-
Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,
Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews
345 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020 /245 AM MDT Mon Mar 9 2020/
.TODAY...Sunny. Numerous showers this morning. Highs in the lower
70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ279-092115-
Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
345 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ273-092115-
Eastern Culberson County-
345 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows around 50. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ276-092115-
Marfa Plateau-
Including the city of Marfa
345 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ278-092115-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
345 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ275-092115-
Chinati Mountains-
345 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ272-092115-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
345 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ280-092115-
Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
345 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ277-092115-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
345 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ271-092115-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
245 AM MDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers this morning. Breezy
with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ270-092115-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
245 AM MDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers this morning.
Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
