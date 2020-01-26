TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 25, 2020

649 FPUS54 KMAF 260837

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

237 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-262215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

237 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-262215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

237 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-262215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

237 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NMZ033-034-262215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

137 AM MST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ270-262215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

137 AM MST Sun Jan 26 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

25 to 35 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around

60 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 52.

$$

TXZ271-262215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

137 AM MST Sun Jan 26 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Windy, colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ272-262215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

237 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ273-262215-

Eastern Culberson County-

237 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 25 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and snow. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ274-262215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

237 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ075-262215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

237 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ082-262215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

237 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ278-262215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

237 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ277-262215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

237 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ276-262215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

237 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. West winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 27 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 30 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ275-262215-

Chinati Mountains-

237 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ279-262215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

237 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 51 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ282-262215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

237 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains to around

80 along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains to

around 80 along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s in the mountains

to the upper 60s along the Rio Grande. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66 in the mountains to 67 to

73 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 53 to 59 in the mountains to 61 to 67 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60 in the mountains to the

mid 60s along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 66 in the mountains to

around 70 along the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ280-262215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

237 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

$$

TXZ281-262215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

237 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

