TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 1, 2020

217 FPUS54 KMAF 020829

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

229 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-022215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

229 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-022215-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

229 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020 /129 AM MST Thu Jan 2 2020/

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers late in the morning. Slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 30 to 36. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-022215-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

229 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ278-022215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

229 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ277-022215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

229 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers or snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. West winds 20 to 30 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers or

snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 33. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ281-282-022215-

Presidio Valley-Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Presidio, Big Bend NP, Lajitas,

and Castolon

229 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s in the mountains to the mid 60s

along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s in the mountains to the lower 60s along the Rio

Grande. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 37. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains to the

lower 70s along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71 in the mountains to the mid 70s

along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66 in the mountains to 67 to

73 along the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60 in the mountains to the mid 60s

along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65 in the mountains to 67 to

73 along the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ276-279-022215-

Marfa Plateau-Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Marfa, Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

229 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 31 to 37. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 36. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 34 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

$$

TXZ275-022215-

Chinati Mountains-

229 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 34. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-022215-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

229 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers late in the morning.

Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ075-022215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

229 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers late in the morning. Mostly cloudy

in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ274-022215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

229 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then a chance of showers late in the morning. Slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-022215-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

229 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ272-273-022215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-Eastern Culberson County-

Including the city of Van Horn

229 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers or snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 34. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ082-022215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

229 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ271-022215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

129 AM MST Thu Jan 2 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers early in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to 45 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers or snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ270-022215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

129 AM MST Thu Jan 2 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Strong winds. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers early in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late morning

and early afternoon. Chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts to

around 65 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows around 30. West winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 43 to 49.

$$

TXZ280-022215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

229 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 56 to 62.

$$

