TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 9, 2019
315 FPUS54 KMAF 101003
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
403 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-102230-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
403 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then
clearing. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-102230-
Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-
Dawson-Andrews-
Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,
Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews
403 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019 /303 AM MST Tue Dec 10 2019/
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then
clearing. A 20 percent chance of rain early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ047-048-051>053-102230-
Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
403 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
in the morning becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ278-102230-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
403 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ277-102230-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
403 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely early in the morning, then a
chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57.
$$
TXZ281-282-102230-
Presidio Valley-Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Presidio, Big Bend NP, Lajitas,
and Castolon
403 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s in the mountains to around 60 along the Rio Grande.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. In the
mountains, northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio Grande,
northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s in the
mountains to the lower 60s along the Rio Grande. In the
mountains, east winds around 10 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light
and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 35 to 41. In the
mountains, southeast winds after midnight. Winds east around
10 mph in the evening. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. In the mountains, west
winds 10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable
winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 62 to 70 in the mountains to the
mid 70s along the Rio Grande.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74 in the mountains to 75 to
81 along the Rio Grande.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75 in the mountains to 76 to
82 along the Rio Grande.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66 in the mountains to 67 to
73 along the Rio Grande.
$$
TXZ276-279-102230-
Marfa Plateau-Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Marfa, Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
403 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64.
$$
TXZ275-280-102230-
Chinati Mountains-Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
403 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ059-060-067-102230-
Loving-Winkler-Ward-
Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans
403 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of rain
in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ075-102230-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
403 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ274-102230-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
403 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Rain likely early in the
morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming northwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ063-068>070-102230-
Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
403 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ272-273-102230-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-Eastern Culberson County-
Including the city of Van Horn
403 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the morning,
then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ082-102230-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
403 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning
and a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Highs around
50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ271-102230-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
303 AM MST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Chance
of rain and snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ270-102230-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
303 AM MST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Chance
of snow early in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and
snow late in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
West winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 54.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 51 to 57.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in
the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 50 to 56.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 44.
$$
