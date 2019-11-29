TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 28, 2019

_____

173 FPUS54 KMAF 291000

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

400 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-292215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

400 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the

morning. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-292215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

400 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the

morning. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-292215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

400 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the

morning. Chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NMZ033-034-292215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

300 AM MST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Windy, warmer. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ270-292215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

300 AM MST Fri Nov 29 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Strong winds. Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 35 to 45 mph with

gusts to around 65 mph shifting to the southwest 40 to 50 mph

with gusts to around 70 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Strong winds. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 35 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph decreasing to 65 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Strong winds. Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts to around 70 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph

decreasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs 48 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs 48 to 54.

$$

TXZ271-292215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

300 AM MST Fri Nov 29 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Strong winds. Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog

early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph shifting to the southwest

35 to 50 mph with gusts to around 70 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Strong winds. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts to around 70 mph decreasing to

30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Very windy. Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50. West

winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ272-292215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

400 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the southwest 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 63 to 69.

$$

TXZ273-292215-

Eastern Culberson County-

400 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in

the morning. Slight chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to southwest 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 20

to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ274-292215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

400 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ075-292215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

400 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the

morning. Slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the west around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ082-292215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

400 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the

morning. Slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ278-292215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

400 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 68 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ277-292215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

400 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph increasing

to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. West winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 62 to 68.

$$

TXZ276-292215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

400 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to

southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ275-292215-

Chinati Mountains-

400 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to southwest 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ279-292215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

400 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76.

$$

TXZ282-292215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

400 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s in the mountains to around 80 along the

Rio Grande. In the mountains, south winds 10 to 20 mph increasing

to southwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Along the Rio Grande,

east winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. In the

mountains, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Along the Rio Grande, southwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains to the

lower 80s along the Rio Grande. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains to the

mid 70s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Along

the Rio Grande, light and variable winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69 in the mountains to 71 to

77 along the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76 in the mountains to the lower

80s along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 75 in the mountains to

77 to 83 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 76 in the mountains to

77 to 83 along the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ280-292215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

400 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71.

$$

TXZ281-292215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

400 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 44 to 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Northwest

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather