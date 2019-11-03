TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 2, 2019

_____

643 FPUS54 KMAF 030800

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

200 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-032215-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

100 AM MST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows 42 to 48. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 53 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-032215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

200 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-032215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

200 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-032215-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

200 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ061-062-068-032215-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

200 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-032215-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

200 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ075-032215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

200 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ082-032215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

200 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ274-032215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

200 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ273-032215-

Eastern Culberson County-

200 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ271-032215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

100 AM MST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ270-032215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

100 AM MST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs 55 to 61. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 55.

$$

TXZ272-032215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

200 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 71 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ278-032215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

200 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ277-032215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

200 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ276-032215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

200 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light and variable

winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 49 to 55. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows 49 to 55. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ275-032215-

Chinati Mountains-

200 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ279-032215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

200 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 71 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows 51 to 57. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69.

$$

TXZ282-032215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

200 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s in the

mountains to the lower 80s along the Rio Grande. In the

mountains, south winds around 10 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light

and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. In the mountains,

east winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Along the Rio Grande, northeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to

the upper 80s along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds around 10 mph

in the mountains...light and variable winds along the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. In the

mountains, east winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Along the Rio Grande, northeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70 in the mountains to the

lower 80s along the Rio Grande. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 78 in the mountains to 80 to 86 along

the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 64 to 72 in the mountains to 74 to 80 along

the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 51 to 59 in the mountains to 63 to 69 along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 67 in the

mountains to 70 to 76 along the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ280-032215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

200 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 62 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63.

$$

TXZ281-032215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

200 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 55 to 61. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather