TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 22, 2019

102 FPUS54 KMAF 230821

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

321 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-232130-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

321 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-232130-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

321 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019 /221 AM MDT Wed Oct 23 2019/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Isolated showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-232130-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

321 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ278-232130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

321 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Partly cloudy with isolated

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ277-232130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

321 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Partly cloudy with isolated

showers. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ281-282-232130-

Presidio Valley-Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Presidio, Big Bend NP, Lajitas,

and Castolon

321 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s in the mountains to the

upper 80s along the Rio Grande. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. In the mountains, south winds

around 10 mph. Along the Rio Grande, east winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to the

mid 80s along the Rio Grande. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows 39 to 45. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph in the

mountains...north 15 to 25 mph along the Rio Grande. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s in the mountains

to the mid 60s along the Rio Grande. North winds 15 to 25 mph in

the mountains...north 10 to 15 mph along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 64 to 70 in the mountains to the

mid 70s along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 72 to 80 in the mountains to the

mid 80s along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72 in the mountains to 75 to

81 along the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75 in the mountains to 78 to

84 along the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ276-279-232130-

Marfa Plateau-Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Marfa, Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

321 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Partly cloudy with isolated

showers. Lows 33 to 39. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

$$

TXZ275-280-232130-

Chinati Mountains-Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

321 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-232130-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

321 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Isolated showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ075-232130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

321 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting

to the north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the evening. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ274-232130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

321 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-232130-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

321 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph shifting

to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ272-273-232130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-Eastern Culberson County-

Including the city of Van Horn

321 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ082-232130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

321 AM CDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ271-232130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

221 AM MDT Wed Oct 23 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around

30. Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ270-232130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

221 AM MDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast

winds around 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph

decreasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to

57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

$$

