TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 20, 2019
_____
505 FPUS54 KMAF 210845
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
345 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-212130-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
345 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable
winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-212130-
Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-
Dawson-Andrews-
Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,
Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews
345 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019 /245 AM MDT Mon Oct 21 2019/
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs 56 to 62.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers or snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20
percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers or snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ047-048-051>053-212130-
Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
345 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ278-212130-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
345 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ277-212130-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
345 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs 59 to 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ281-282-212130-
Presidio Valley-Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Presidio, Big Bend NP, Lajitas,
and Castolon
345 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s in the mountains to the
mid 80s along the Rio Grande. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. In the mountains, northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, north winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to the
mid 80s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds
becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. In the mountains,
east winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
Along the Rio Grande, east winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains to the upper
80s along the Rio Grande. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76 in the mountains to the lower
80s along the Rio Grande.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs 51 to 59 in the mountains to the mid 60s along the Rio
Grande.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72 in the mountains to the mid 70s
along the Rio Grande.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81 in the mountains to the mid 80s
along the Rio Grande.
$$
TXZ276-279-212130-
Marfa Plateau-Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Marfa, Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
345 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. East winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows 35 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ275-280-212130-
Chinati Mountains-Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
345 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ059-060-067-212130-
Loving-Winkler-Ward-
Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans
345 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around
60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ075-212130-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
345 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs 65 to 71.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ274-212130-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
345 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable
winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around
60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ063-068>070-212130-
Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
345 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable
winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around
60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ272-273-212130-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-Eastern Culberson County-
Including the city of Van Horn
345 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the north around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ082-212130-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
345 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ271-212130-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
245 AM MDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ270-212130-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
245 AM MDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
44
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather