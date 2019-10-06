TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 5, 2019

_____

958 FPUS54 KMAF 060745

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

245 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-062115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

245 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-062115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

245 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-062115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

245 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NMZ033-034-062115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

145 AM MDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ270-062115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

145 AM MDT Sun Oct 6 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Strong winds. Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph shifting

to the northeast 40 to 50 mph with gusts to around 65 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Very windy. Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

$$

TXZ271-062115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

145 AM MDT Sun Oct 6 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Strong winds. Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 35 to 45 mph shifting to the northeast 35 to 50 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 65 mph.

.MONDAY...Very windy. Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph

becoming east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

$$

TXZ272-062115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

245 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

$$

TXZ273-062115-

Eastern Culberson County-

245 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, cooler. Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. North winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

shifting to the east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ274-062115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

245 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ075-062115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

245 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ082-062115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

245 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows 58 to 64. East winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ278-062115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

245 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

$$

TXZ277-062115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

245 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, cooler. Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

$$

TXZ276-062115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

245 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ275-062115-

Chinati Mountains-

245 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ279-062115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

245 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 60. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

$$

TXZ282-062115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

245 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to the upper

90s along the Rio Grande. Light and variable winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains

to the upper 70s along the Rio Grande. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s in the mountains to the

upper 80s along the Rio Grande. Light and variable winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 80 to 88 in the mountains to

93 to 99 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91 in the mountains to the upper

90s along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 65 to 73 in the mountains to 77 to 83 along the

Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72 in the mountains to 76 to

82 along the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ280-062115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

245 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

$$

TXZ281-062115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

245 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 63. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

