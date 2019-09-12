TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 11, 2019

391 FPUS54 KMAF 120739

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

239 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-122115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

239 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-122115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

239 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-122115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

239 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

NMZ033-034-122115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

139 AM MDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ270-122115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

139 AM MDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

$$

TXZ271-122115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

139 AM MDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

$$

TXZ272-122115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

239 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

$$

TXZ273-122115-

Eastern Culberson County-

239 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ274-122115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

239 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ075-122115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

239 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 91 to 97.

$$

TXZ082-122115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

239 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ278-122115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

239 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ277-122115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

239 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

$$

TXZ276-122115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

239 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ275-122115-

Chinati Mountains-

239 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ279-122115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

239 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 68. East winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 89 to 95.

$$

TXZ282-122115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

239 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to the mid 90s along the

Rio Grande. In the mountains, southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Along

the Rio Grande, light and variable winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to the mid 90s along the

Rio Grande. East winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to the

mid 90s along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88 in the mountains to 93 to

99 along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90 in the mountains to 94 to

100 along the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92 in the mountains to 96 to

102 along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 85 to 93 in the mountains

to 98 to 104 along the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ280-122115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

239 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

$$

TXZ281-122115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

239 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

