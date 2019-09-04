TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 3, 2019

_____

174 FPUS54 KMAF 040827

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

327 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-042200-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

327 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-042200-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

327 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-042200-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

327 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-042200-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

227 AM MDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ270-042200-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

227 AM MDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 77.

$$

TXZ271-042200-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

227 AM MDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 86.

$$

TXZ272-042200-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

327 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 93.

$$

TXZ273-042200-

Eastern Culberson County-

327 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ274-042200-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

327 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ075-042200-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

327 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 95.

$$

TXZ082-042200-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

327 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ278-042200-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

327 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 92.

$$

TXZ277-042200-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

327 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 88.

$$

TXZ276-042200-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

327 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ275-042200-

Chinati Mountains-

327 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ279-042200-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

327 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 71. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94.

$$

TXZ282-042200-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

327 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s in the mountains

to the upper 90s along the Rio Grande. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph in the mountains...northeast 10 to 15 mph along the Rio

Grande.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. In the

mountains, east winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Along the Rio Grande, northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s in the

mountains to the upper 90s along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s in the mountains

to the upper 90s along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 94 in the mountains to 97 to 103 along

the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 93 in the mountains to 97 to 103 along

the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 94 in the mountains to 97 to 103 along

the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 93 in the mountains to 97 to 103 along

the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ280-042200-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

327 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 86.

$$

TXZ281-042200-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

327 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

