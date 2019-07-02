TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 1, 2019

_____

074 FPUS54 KMAF 020811

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

311 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-022115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

311 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-022115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

311 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-022115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

311 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

NMZ033-034-022115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

211 AM MDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ270-022115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

211 AM MDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 79 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 79.

$$

TXZ271-022115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

211 AM MDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 89.

$$

TXZ272-022115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

311 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 95.

$$

TXZ273-022115-

Eastern Culberson County-

311 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ274-022115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

311 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ075-022115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

311 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 95.

$$

TXZ082-022115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

311 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ278-022115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

311 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91.

$$

TXZ277-022115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

311 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ276-022115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

311 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ275-022115-

Chinati Mountains-

311 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ279-022115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

311 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 64 to 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 93.

$$

TXZ282-022115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

311 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s in the mountains to around 102 along the Rio Grande.

In the mountains, south winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s in the mountains to around

101 along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s in the

mountains to around 102 along the Rio Grande. In the mountains,

south winds 10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and

variable winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 95 in the mountains to 98 to 104 along

the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 94 in the mountains to 96 to 102 along

the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 93 in the mountains to 95 to 101 along

the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 91 in

the mountains to 95 to 101 along the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ280-022115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

311 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 86.

$$

TXZ281-022115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

311 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather