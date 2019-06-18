TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 17, 2019

_____

441 FPUS54 KMAF 180843

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-182115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-182115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-182115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-182115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

243 AM MDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ270-182115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

243 AM MDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

$$

TXZ271-182115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

243 AM MDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

$$

TXZ272-182115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ273-182115-

Eastern Culberson County-

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to

the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ274-182115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ075-182115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 97.

$$

TXZ082-182115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ278-182115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 96.

$$

TXZ277-182115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

$$

TXZ276-182115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 62 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ275-182115-

Chinati Mountains-

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ279-182115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 65 to 71. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 99.

$$

TXZ282-182115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail.

Highs in the lower 90s in the mountains to around 101 along the

Rio Grande. In the mountains, southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Along

the Rio Grande, light and variable winds becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s in the

mountains to around 106 along the Rio Grande. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. In the

mountains, southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio Grande,

southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s in the mountains to

around 109 along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102 in the mountains to 105 to

111 along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99 in the mountains to

101 to 107 along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98 in the mountains to 99 to

105 along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 97 in the mountains to 99 to 105 along

the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ280-182115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

$$

TXZ281-182115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

343 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather