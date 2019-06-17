TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 16, 2019

400 FPUS54 KMAF 170901

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

401 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-172130-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

401 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-172130-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

401 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-172130-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

401 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

NMZ033-034-172130-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

301 AM MDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ270-172130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

301 AM MDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

TXZ271-172130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

301 AM MDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

TXZ272-172130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

401 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ273-172130-

Eastern Culberson County-

401 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ274-172130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

401 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ075-172130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

401 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

TXZ082-172130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

401 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ278-172130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

401 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

TXZ277-172130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

401 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ276-172130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

401 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 62 to 68. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ275-172130-

Chinati Mountains-

401 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ279-172130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

401 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 64 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

TXZ282-172130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

401 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s in the mountains to around 101 along the

Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s in the mountains to around

102 along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, south winds around

10 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s in the mountains to

around 107 along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103 in the mountains to 105 to

111 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103 in the mountains to 105 to

111 along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100 in the mountains to 102 to

108 along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97 in the mountains to 99 to

105 along the Rio Grande.

TXZ280-172130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

401 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

TXZ281-172130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

401 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

