TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-132130-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. South winds 15
to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing
to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-132130-
Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-
Dawson-Andrews-
Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,
Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019 /216 AM MDT Thu Jun 13 2019/
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ047-048-051>053-132130-
Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ278-132130-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ277-132130-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.
TXZ281-282-132130-
Presidio Valley-Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Presidio, Big Bend NP, Lajitas,
and Castolon
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s in the mountains to the upper 90s along
the Rio Grande. Light and variable winds in the mountains...east
10 to 15 mph along the Rio Grande.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s in the mountains
to around 102 along the Rio Grande. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s in the mountains to
around 102 along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 98 in the mountains to 100 to
106 along the Rio Grande.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98 in the mountains to 100 to
106 along the Rio Grande.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98 in the mountains to 100 to
106 along the Rio Grande.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100 in the mountains to 102 to
108 along the Rio Grande.
TXZ276-279-132130-
Marfa Plateau-Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Marfa, Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 69. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 69. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.
TXZ275-280-132130-
Chinati Mountains-Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ059-060-067-132130-
Loving-Winkler-Ward-
Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
TXZ075-132130-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. South winds 15
to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. South winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ274-132130-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
TXZ063-068>070-132130-
Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ272-273-132130-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-Eastern Culberson County-
Including the city of Van Horn
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ082-132130-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ271-132130-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
216 AM MDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 25 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to
15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.
TXZ270-132130-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
216 AM MDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84.
