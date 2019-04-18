TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 17, 2019

_____

931 FPUS54 KMAF 180843

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-182045-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

243 AM MDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-182045-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-182045-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ061-062-182045-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ068-069-182045-

Crane-Upton-

Including the cities of Crane, McCamey, and Rankin

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-182045-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ075-182045-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ082-182045-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ274-182045-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ273-182045-

Eastern Culberson County-

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ271-182045-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

243 AM MDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 66 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 66 to 72.

$$

TXZ270-182045-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

243 AM MDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 57 to 63.

$$

TXZ272-182045-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ278-182045-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ277-182045-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 74.

$$

TXZ276-182045-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ275-182045-

Chinati Mountains-

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ279-182045-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 83.

$$

TXZ282-182045-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s in the

mountains to the mid 80s along the Rio Grande. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s in the mountains to the

upper 80s along the Rio Grande. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. In the

mountains, southeast winds around 10 mph. Along the Rio Grande,

east winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s in the mountains to the

upper 90s along the Rio Grande. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91 in the mountains to 94 to

100 along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89 in the mountains to 92 to

98 along the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 87 in the mountains to 90 to 96 along

the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 81 in the mountains to 84 to 90 along

the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ280-182045-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 71 to 77.

$$

TXZ281-182045-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ063-070-182045-

Glasscock-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City and Big Lake

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather