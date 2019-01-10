TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 10, 2019

_____

643 FPUS54 KMAF 102110

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

310 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-111015-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

310 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-111015-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

310 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-111015-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

310 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-111015-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

310 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ058>060-067-068-111015-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, Monahans,

and Crane

310 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ075-111015-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

310 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ082-111015-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

310 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ074-111015-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-

Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis

310 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

$$

TXZ079-111015-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

310 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ081-111015-

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon

310 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. In the mountains, south

winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Along

the Rio Grande, northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s in the mountains to the

upper 60s along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph in the mountains...west around 10 mph along

the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s in the mountains to the

mid 60s along the Rio Grande. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s in the mountains

to 56 to 62 along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains to 56 to

62 along the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 33 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s in the mountains

to 62 to 68 along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s in the mountains to

the lower 70s along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s in the mountains to the

lower 70s along the Rio Grande.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather