Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

TXZ061-062-292215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-292215-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

345 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018 /245 AM MST Sat Dec 29 2018/

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST /11 AM MST/

TODAY...

.TODAY...Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of light freezing drizzle and snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 26. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of light freezing rain. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ047-048-051>053-292215-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and light freezing rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Colder. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ079-292215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

345 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ059-060-067-292215-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

345 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Slight

chance of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

light freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ075-292215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and light freezing rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ058-292215-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Slight

chance of light freezing drizzle through the day. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of light freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ063-068>070-292215-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

light freezing rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ057-292215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018 /245 AM MST Sat Dec 29 2018/

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST /11 AM MST/

TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Slight chance of light freezing drizzle through the day. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

light freezing rain in the morning. Highs 32 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ082-292215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain,

light freezing rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds

becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

