TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 17, 2018

_____

051 FPUS54 KMAF 180923

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

323 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

TXZ061-062-182230-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

323 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-182230-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

323 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-182230-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

323 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to around 40. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-182230-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

323 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ058>060-067-068-182230-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, Monahans,

and Crane

323 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ075-182230-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

323 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ082-182230-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

323 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

$$

TXZ074-182230-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-

Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis

323 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 37. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Increasing clouds. Highs 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

$$

TXZ079-182230-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

323 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ081-182230-

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon

323 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s in the mountains to the mid 60s along the Rio

Grande. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the mountains...southwest

around 10 mph along the Rio Grande.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the mountains...southwest around 10 mph along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s in the mountains to

around 70 along the Rio Grande. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the mountains...northwest 10 to 15 mph along the Rio

Grande.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s in the mountains to the

mid 60s along the Rio Grande. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s in the mountains to the

lower 70s along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains

to the lower 70s along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s in the mountains

to the upper 60s along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s in the mountains to 65 to

71 along the Rio Grande.

$$

_____

