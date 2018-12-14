TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 13, 2018

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

312 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

312 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

312 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018 /212 AM MST Fri Dec 14 2018/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

312 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

312 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

312 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

312 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

312 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018 /212 AM MST Fri Dec 14 2018/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 29. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

312 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

