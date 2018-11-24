TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 23, 2018

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

345 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018 /245 AM MST Sat Nov 24 2018/

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny early in the afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018 /245 AM MST Sat Nov 24 2018/

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 62 to

68.

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

