TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 22, 2018

_____

164 FPUS54 KMAF 230945

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-232215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-232215-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

345 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018 /245 AM MST Fri Nov 23 2018/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 38 to 44. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-232215-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ075-232215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ058-232215-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-232215-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Warmer. Increasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ057-232215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018 /245 AM MST Fri Nov 23 2018/

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

$$

TXZ082-232215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

44

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather