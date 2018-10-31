TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

348 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018

TXZ061-062-010915-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

348 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-010915-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

348 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018 /248 PM MDT Wed Oct 31 2018/

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ047-048-051>053-010915-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

348 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ075-010915-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

348 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ058-010915-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

348 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting

to the northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ063-068>070-010915-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

348 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ057-010915-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

348 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018 /248 PM MDT Wed Oct 31 2018/

.TONIGHT...Colder. Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ082-010915-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

348 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

