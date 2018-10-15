TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 15, 2018
690 FPUS54 KMAF 152027
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
327 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-160930-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
327 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-160930-
Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-
Dawson-Andrews-
Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,
Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews
327 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018 /227 PM MDT Mon Oct 15 2018/
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ047-048-051>053-160930-
Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
327 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ074-160930-
Davis/Apache Mountains Area-
Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis
327 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers, light freezing rain
and slight chance of freezing drizzle. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing rain and slight
chance of freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
55 to 61.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs 57 to
63.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ059-060-067-160930-
Loving-Winkler-Ward-
Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans
327 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ075-160930-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
327 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers, light freezing rain
and slight chance of freezing drizzle. Near steady temperature in
the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain, light freezing rain likely and slight
chance of freezing drizzle in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an
inch. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ058-160930-
Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-
Including the city of Pecos
327 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers, light
freezing rain and freezing drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing rain and slight
chance of freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ063-068>070-160930-
Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
327 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with possible freezing
rain and freezing drizzle likely. Near steady temperature around
40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs around 50. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ057-160930-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
327 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018 /227 PM MDT Mon Oct 15 2018/
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/
TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers,
light freezing rain and freezing drizzle. Near steady temperature
in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing rain and slight
chance of freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25
mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
49 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs 60 to 66.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ082-160930-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
327 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ258-160930-
Guadalupe Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
227 PM MDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM MDT TUESDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers, light freezing rain and freezing drizzle. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph
decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy, cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing rain and
slight chance of freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s near the mountain
peaks to the upper 40s below 5000 feet. Northeast winds 20 to 30
mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Highs around 40 near the mountain peaks to the lower 50s
below 5000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s near
the mountain peaks to the lower 60s below 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs 50 to 55 near the mountain
peaks to the lower 60s below 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s near the mountain peaks to the lower 60s
below 5000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s near the mountain
peaks to the mid 60s below 5000 feet.
$$
44
