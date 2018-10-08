TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018

_____

429 FPUS54 KMAF 081914

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

214 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ047-048-051>053-090915-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

214 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-090915-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

214 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018 /114 PM MDT Mon Oct 8 2018/

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ061>063-068>070-090915-

Ector-Midland-Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, Garden City, Crane,

McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake

214 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-090915-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

214 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ058-090915-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

214 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ075-090915-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

214 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ082-090915-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

214 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ074-080-090915-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-Marfa Plateau-

Including the cities of Alpine, Fort Davis, and Marfa

214 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows 48 to 56. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 60 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ057-090915-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

214 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018 /114 PM MDT Mon Oct 8 2018/

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ081-090915-

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon

214 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows 56 to 64.

East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains to the mid

80s along the Rio Grande. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains to

the mid 80s along the Rio Grande. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70 in the mountains to 82 to 88 along

the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains to 82 to

88 along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains to the

upper 80s along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 60 in the mountains to 73 to 79 along the Rio

Grande. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 43 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s in the mountains to 66 to

72 along the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ079-090915-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

214 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 71 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 62 to 68.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather