TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 15, 2018

_____

968 FPUS54 KMAF 151940

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

240 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-160930-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

240 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-160930-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

240 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018 /140 PM MDT Sat Sep 15 2018/

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-160930-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

240 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ081-160930-

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon

240 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 69.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s in the mountains to the lower 80s along the Rio Grande.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 70. In the mountains, east

winds around 10 mph. Across the lowlands, northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s in the mountains to the

upper 80s along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to the lower

90s along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to the

lower 90s along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s in the mountains to the

lower 90s along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s in the mountains to the

upper 80s along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s in the mountains to the

upper 80s along the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-160930-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

240 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ075-160930-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

240 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 87.

$$

TXZ058-160930-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

240 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-160930-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

240 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible.Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ057-160930-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

240 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018 /140 PM MDT Sat Sep 15 2018/

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ082-160930-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

240 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15

mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$



