TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018

_____

537 FPUS54 KMAF 101945

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

245 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-110915-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

245 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-110915-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

245 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018 /145 PM MDT Mon Sep 10 2018/

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-110915-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

245 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ075-110915-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

245 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 89.

$$

TXZ058-110915-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

245 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-110915-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

245 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ057-110915-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

245 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018 /145 PM MDT Mon Sep 10 2018/

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ082-110915-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

245 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

44

_____

