TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 20, 2018

366 FPUS54 KMAF 210814

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

314 AM CDT Tue Aug 21 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-212115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

314 AM CDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-212115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

314 AM CDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-212115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

314 AM CDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ063-069-070-212115-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

314 AM CDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ058>060-067-068-212115-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, Monahans,

and Crane

314 AM CDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ075-212115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

314 AM CDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

TXZ082-212115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

314 AM CDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ074-212115-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-

Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis

314 AM CDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

TXZ079-212115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

314 AM CDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

TXZ081-212115-

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon

314 AM CDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80 in the mountains to the upper 90s along the Rio

Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. In the mountains,

southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Across the lowlands, east winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to

around 101 along the Rio Grande. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. In the mountains,

southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Across the lowlands, southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to

around 102 along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, south winds

around 10 mph. Across the lowlands, light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to

around 102 along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to

around 101 along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to

around 100 along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to

around 100 along the Rio Grande.

