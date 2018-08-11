TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 10, 2018

370 FPUS54 KMAF 110845

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-112115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with isolated showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-112115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

345 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018 /245 AM MDT Sat Aug 11 2018/

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ047-048-051>053-112115-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ075-112115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 98.

TXZ058-112115-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 40

percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east around 10

mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ063-068>070-112115-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ057-112115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018 /245 AM MDT Sat Aug 11 2018/

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 98.

TXZ082-112115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Not as warm. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

