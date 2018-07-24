TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 23, 2018
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Not as hot. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-
Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Not as hot. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-
Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, Monahans,
and Crane
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 91 to 97.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 96.
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
Davis/Apache Mountains Area-
Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 72. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 68 to 74. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 72.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 91.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 65 to 71.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
85 to 93.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 72.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 90.
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 101. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 98.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 100.
Big Bend Area-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon
312 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s in the mountains to around 105 along the Rio Grande.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 78. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to
around 101 along the Rio Grande. East winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 77. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to around
101 along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southeast winds
around 10 mph. Across the lowlands, light and variable winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 76.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s in the mountains to the
upper 90s along the Rio Grande.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains to around
100 along the Rio Grande.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to
around 102 along the Rio Grande.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80 in the mountains to around
100 along the Rio Grande.
