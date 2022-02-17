TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 17, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 259 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough expected. * WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather