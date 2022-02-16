TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 17, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 249 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts near 35 knots and seas 6 to 11 feet. * WHERE...Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and\/or increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... seas 6 to 9 feet expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM and Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM CST Thursday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 3 AM CST Thursday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather