TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 12, 2022 _____ GALE WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 340 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 5 to 9 ft possible. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.