TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 26, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

409 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

