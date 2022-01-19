TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 21, 2022

_____

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

328 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY

NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt

with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 feet. For the Gale Watch,

north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 10

ft possible.

* WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from

20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20

to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 2 PM CST Wednesday.

For the Gale Watch, from late Wednesday night through late

Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous

conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY

NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt

with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 feet. For the Gale Watch,

north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 10

ft possible.

* WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from

20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20

to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 2 PM CST Wednesday.

For the Gale Watch, from late Wednesday night through late

Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous

conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

5 to 8 ft possible.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel

TX out 20 NM and Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport

TX out 20 NM.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous

conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

5 to 8 ft possible.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel

TX out 20 NM and Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport

TX out 20 NM.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous

conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY

NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt

with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 feet. For the Gale Watch,

north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 10

ft possible.

* WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from

20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20

to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 2 PM CST Wednesday.

For the Gale Watch, from late Wednesday night through late

Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous

conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY

NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt

with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 feet. For the Gale Watch,

north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 10

ft possible.

* WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from

20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20

to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 2 PM CST Wednesday.

For the Gale Watch, from late Wednesday night through late

Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous

conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots

and seas 6 to 9 feet possible.

* WHERE...Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas

from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots

and seas 6 to 9 feet possible.

* WHERE...Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas

from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots

and seas 6 to 9 feet possible.

* WHERE...Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas

from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots

and seas 6 to 9 feet possible.

* WHERE...Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas

from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots

and seas 5 to 8 feet possible.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas,

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor, Coastal

waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM

and Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots

and seas 5 to 8 feet possible.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas,

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor, Coastal

waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM

and Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots

and seas 5 to 8 feet possible.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas,

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor, Coastal

waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM

and Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots

and seas 5 to 8 feet possible.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas,

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor, Coastal

waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM

and Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather