TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 16, 2022

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

408 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6 to 11 ft. For the Small Craft

Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

and seas 5 to 8 ft expected.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 9 AM CST Sunday. For the

Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM to 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...LOW WATER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with

gusts up to 30 kt. For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low

water levels expected.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake and Calcasieu Lake.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 9 AM CST this morning. For

the Low Water Advisory, until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal

water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due

to below normal water levels.

...LOW WATER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with

gusts up to 30 kt. For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low

water levels expected.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake and Calcasieu Lake.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 9 AM CST this morning. For

the Low Water Advisory, until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal

water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due

to below normal water levels.

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather