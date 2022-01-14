TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 15, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 335 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory Friday evening and overnight, south winds increasing to near 20 knots. For the Gale Warning beginning Saturday morning, northwest winds increasing to 30 to 35 knots with gusts near 45 knots and seas 8 to 13 feet possible. * WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Saturday to 9 AM CST Sunday. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds increasing to 30 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots and very rough bay waters. For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels expected.
* WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Saturday to 9 AM CST Sunday. For the Low Water Advisory, from 9 AM Saturday to 6 PM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous bay waters which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due to below normal water levels. 