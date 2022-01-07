TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

254 AM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds around 20 knots.

* WHERE...Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and

Baffin Bay from 0 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Seas 3 to 6 feet from 0 to 20 nautical

miles offshore and 4 to 7 feet from 20 to 60 nautical miles

offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather