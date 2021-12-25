TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 25, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

303 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...South winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots

and seas 5 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas

from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas

will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...South winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots

and seas 5 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas

from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas

will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather