TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 12, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 226 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northeast winds diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts near 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 ft. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northeast winds diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts near 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 ft. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northeast winds diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts near 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 ft. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northeast winds diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts near 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 ft. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather