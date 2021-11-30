TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 30, 2021

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

505 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas,

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor, Coastal

waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM and Coastal

waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

