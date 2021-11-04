TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 4, 2021

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

109 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX...

Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port

Mansfield TX...

Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM...

At 109 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots and small hail. These

thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 36 nm east of

Laguna Madre to near Port Mansfield, moving south at 10 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek

safe harbor immediately until these storms pass.

LAT...LON 2678 9749 2673 9746 2679 9746 2681 9737

2656 9728 2681 9735 2700 9647 2664 9642

2659 9688 2656 9687 2655 9687 2643 9743

2644 9744 2645 9746 2645 9747 2646 9747

2655 9742 2655 9743

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather